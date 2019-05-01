New York Mets

Mets Merized

Callaway On Hot Seat Still Has Faith In Himself, Team

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

The reeling Mets, who began the year 9-4 and are now 20-24, have lost four straight games to the struggling Nationals and Marlins. Despite this, Mets manager Mickey Callaway remains firm in the co

Tweets