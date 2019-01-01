New York Mets
Amed Rosario named to Hooton Foundation board
by: Christina De Nicola — MLB: Mets 2m
MIAMI -- Shortstop Amed Rosario is the Mets' member on the Taylor Hooton Foundation advisory board. Formed in 2014 and fully endorsed by Major League Baseball, the foundation advocates against the use of appearance- and performance-enhancing...
