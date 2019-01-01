New York Mets

Amed Rosario named to Hooton Foundation board

by: Christina De Nicola MLB: Mets 2m

MIAMI -- Shortstop Amed Rosario is the Mets' member on the Taylor Hooton Foundation advisory board. Formed in 2014 and fully endorsed by Major League Baseball, the foundation advocates against the use of appearance- and performance-enhancing...

