Also included: "Their player did the same thing," said Callaway. "One a ball that was way fair. He stood there in the batter's box and the ball is in fair territory." Probably not the best idea to describe Cano's play as something that is common and excusable in baseball.

Steve Gelbs "I didn't feel like that was enough to warrant taking him out of the game at that point.” Mickey Callaway discusses Robinson Cano not running to first today: https://t.co/yAgWftfH43