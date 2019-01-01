New York Mets
Report: Jim Riggleman is favorite if Mets make managerial change
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 13m
The New York Mets are in freefall, and though manager Mickey Callaway is still employed, his position is so tenuous that potential replacements are already being mentioned. In the wake of a weekend sweep at the hands of the lowly Miami Marlins, the...
