New York Mets

WFAN
43702889_thumbnail

Alcantara Pitches 2-Hitter As Miami Beats Reeling Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 5m

Sandy Alcantara threw a two-hitter in a pitching duel with Noah Syndergaard, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling New York Mets 3-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Tweets