Mickey Callaway: Mets' Robinson Cano Didn't Need to Be Pulled for Lack of Hustle
by: Megan Armstrong — Bleacher Report
Robinson Cano barely made contact with the ball, but instead of treating the dribbler like a live ball, Cano stood near home plate while Miami Marlins catcher Chad Wallach threw him out...
