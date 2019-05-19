New York Mets

USA Today
Alcantara pitches 2-hitter, Miami beats reeling Mets 3-0

USA Today

Sandy Alcantara pitched a two-hitter in a pitching duel with Noah Syndergaard, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling New York Mets 3-0 to complete a three-game sweep

