New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano doesn't run on double play
by: Christina De Nicola — MLB: Mets 3m
MIAMI -- When the Mets acquired Robinson Canó over the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Mariners, it signaled New York's determination to return to prominence both in the National League East and postseason landscape. Five months later, the...
Tweets
-
The last 3 pitchers to have a 15+ K, 0 BB shutout are Vince Velasquez Jon Gray Shane Bieber (much, much better names before Gray and Velasquez, but thought that was a neat quirky note)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Koepka's dominance at the PGA wasn't diminished by his 74 today, as Bethpage played like a beast in the wind. He's about as close to a young Tiger in the majors as we'll see. Just wish he'd said no to Nike about wearing that dopey-looking hat.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard leads all active MLB players in appearances on Game of Thrones (1) #GOTFinaleTV / Radio Network
-
"Safe for now." Meaning: Not safe.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @david_j_roth: Being named manager of the Mets is like if there were only 30 tugboats on earth, and you'd always wanted to be a tugboat captain, and there was an open position as a captain on one of those boats, but that boat is made of paper and there are wolves on it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: As for Robinson Cano and his lack of hustle specifically, well, Mickey Callaway was OK with that Sunday. “I don’t want to say it’s a bad look,” Cano said. “I thought it was foul, like everybody else.” More: https://t.co/CLkff9phisBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets