Mets' homestand should be Mickey Callaway's last stand | Newsday
by: David Lennon @DPLennon — Newsday 3m
The Mets' failures shouldn't fall entirely on the manager, but if the club can't stop this slide during its upcoming homestand, a new manager will be in order.
Whatever. The worst ending to a season was the 2007 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @rusty4272: @Metstradamus But but... only first 15,000 will get a bobbleheadBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Mets: I have been covering the Mets for almost a decade. In that span, the fan outrage has never been greater than it is right now. The Mets need to turn this around soon, but do they have the horses? It sure doesn’t appear that way.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @xvyin: Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame Shame #GameofThrones https://t.co/DwlaPLWa4zBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Mets are swept by the Marlins, Robinson Cano fails to run to first (again) and Mickey Callaway's job is in doubt; Yankees roll over Rays to take back first place; Koepka hangs on to win PGA -- https://t.co/JPeOH6UPk1 https://t.co/ad2EF8GKjgNewspaper / Magazine
I have been covering the Mets for almost a decade. In that span, the fan outrage has never been greater than it is right now. The Mets need to turn this around soon, but do they have the horses? It sure doesn’t appear that way.Beat Writer / Columnist
