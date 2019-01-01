New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42854607_thumbnail

Top prospect performers for Sunday May 19

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Kevin Vicuna, SS (No. 27) \-\- 4-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs (Class A-Adv Dunedin) Vicuna had been hitless over his prior three games...

Tweets