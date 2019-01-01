New York Mets
Struggling Tebow hits first Triple-A home run
by: Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
After a tough start to his first season in Triple-A, Tim Tebow hit his first International League home run on Sunday for the Syracuse Mets. Tebow's hitting .157 on the season with 11 RBIs.
