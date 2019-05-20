New York Mets

The Mets Police
43713470_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Ask Me Again In 10 Years

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  At least the Mets had a better day than Game of Thrones did. Ask me again in 10 Years how the reign of Brodie Van Wagenen, the man who went out of his way to bring in 36 year old Robinson Cano who was coming off a PED Suspension...

Tweets