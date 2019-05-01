New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Vargas and Lockett Make First Rehab Starts

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 16m

Columbus (24-17) 8, Syracuse (24-18) 2  Box ScoreDavid Thompson 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, K, .202/.271/.362Tim Tebow LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, .157/.216/.231Rajai Davis CF: 2-

Tweets