New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Vientos Stays Hot in Columbia Win

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 13m

Columbus (24-17) 8, Syracuse (24-18) 2  Box ScoreDavid Thompson 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, K, .202/.271/.362Tim Tebow LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, .157/.216/.231Rajai Davis CF: 2-fo

Tweets