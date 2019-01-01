New York Mets

It's Not Even June And The Mets Look Ready To Give Up

by: Lauren Theisen Deadspin 7m

The Mets got entirely shut out by the Miami Marlins over the weekend, losing 2-0 on Saturday as 23-year-old starter Pablo Lopez threw a one-hitter, and then going down in a 3-0 loss on Sunday against 23-year-old Sandy Alcantara, who only gave up two...

