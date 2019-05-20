New York Mets

Luck, health and strength of schedule will decide Nationals’ fate

by: Neil Greenberg Washington Post 6m

Per FanGraphs, the Nationals have a 23 percent chance to win the division and a 42 percent chance to make the playoffs, but there is reason to believe those numbers can improve.

    McNeil and Alonso Fan Account @OmarMinayaFan 2m
    Collins was a significantly worse manager than Callaway. But the media hardly touched that he might be fired because Collins was best friends with Fred Wilpon, who protected him. Callaway has no such protection, so the media is all over it. Now, you're talking about it too.
    I literally can't believe I need to say this but Mickey Callaway IS NOT THE PROBLEM. I still believe that Callaway is a better manager than Collins was, but no manager is making this team a winner. If he gets fired, it's only to give cover to the owners. https://t.co/tMQZMEM6PY
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 2m
    RT @CMBWFAN: Would firing Mickey Callaway actually affect this Mets team in any tangible way?
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4m
    Don't look at me. I pulled a muscle throwing a baseball last week. #Fact
    Now the Mets are saying this might change, and that the probable pitcher is to be determined. So less than six hours before game time, they still don't know who is starting.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 5m
    RT @unrealDMGold: I have been outta town, but I gather the #mets season ended this weekend? Did they give out the magnetic schedules for 2020?
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 9m
    I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but the #Mets play as if they don’t respect the manager.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 11m
    RT @FTLO_Baseball: Chaim Bloom's November 2018 Mets GM Interview: Bloom: "My resume speaks for itself. The talent pipeline we built in Tampa is perhaps second to none." Jeff: "So it says here Tampa ranked last in ticket sales..." Bloom: "I build baseball te...oh never mind."
