Collins was a significantly worse manager than Callaway. But the media hardly touched that he might be fired because Collins was best friends with Fred Wilpon, who protected him. Callaway has no such protection, so the media is all over it. Now, you're talking about it too.

McNeil and Alonso Fan Account I literally can't believe I need to say this but Mickey Callaway IS NOT THE PROBLEM. I still believe that Callaway is a better manager than Collins was, but no manager is making this team a winner. If he gets fired, it's only to give cover to the owners. https://t.co/tMQZMEM6PY