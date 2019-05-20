New York Mets

20/20 Hindsight: Did The Mets Even Show Up In Miami?

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

The New York Mets were swept/embarassed by the Miami Marlins, a team who is rivaling the 1962 Mets in futility. There doesn’t need to be anything else said, but here it is anyway: 1. Managers…

Tweets

    McNeil and Alonso Fan Account @OmarMinayaFan 58s
    Collins was a significantly worse manager than Callaway. But the media hardly touched that he might be fired because Collins was best friends with Fred Wilpon, who protected him. Callaway has no such protection, so the media is all over it. Now, you're talking about it too.
    McNeil and Alonso Fan Account
    I literally can't believe I need to say this but Mickey Callaway IS NOT THE PROBLEM. I still believe that Callaway is a better manager than Collins was, but no manager is making this team a winner. If he gets fired, it's only to give cover to the owners. https://t.co/tMQZMEM6PY
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 1m
    RT @CMBWFAN: Would firing Mickey Callaway actually affect this Mets team in any tangible way?
    TV / Radio Personality
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 3m
    Don't look at me. I pulled a muscle throwing a baseball last week. #Fact
    Anthony DiComo
    Now the Mets are saying this might change, and that the probable pitcher is to be determined. So less than six hours before game time, they still don't know who is starting.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 5m
    RT @unrealDMGold: I have been outta town, but I gather the #mets season ended this weekend? Did they give out the magnetic schedules for 2020?
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 8m
    I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but the #Mets play as if they don’t respect the manager.
    TV / Radio Personality
    metspolice.com @metspolice 10m
    RT @FTLO_Baseball: Chaim Bloom's November 2018 Mets GM Interview: Bloom: "My resume speaks for itself. The talent pipeline we built in Tampa is perhaps second to none." Jeff: "So it says here Tampa ranked last in ticket sales..." Bloom: "I build baseball te...oh never mind."
    Blogger / Podcaster
