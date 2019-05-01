New York Mets
Patrick Mazeika Named Eastern League Player of the Week: May 13-May 19 I
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
PC - Ed Delany Rumble Ponies first basemen/catcher Patrick Mazeika has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of M...
BREAKING: Seth Lugo has been placed on the 10-day IL with shoulder tendinitis, per @SteveGelbs. Hector Santiago has been called up from the @SyracuseMets. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets: Lugo to IL with shoulder tendinitis, McNeil starts at 2B and new #33! https://t.co/8KTZ72MZyjBlogger / Podcaster
Right shoulder tendinitis for Seth Lugo, who goes on the IL. Felt it yesterday. He'll be shut down for a few days then reevaluated.Beat Writer / Columnist
There it is; Tim Tebow has smacked his first Syracuse homer. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
It’s only May 20 andWe’ve selected the contract of LHP Hector Santiago and placed Seth Lugo on the 10-Day IL with right shoulder tendinitis. #Mets https://t.co/xanHIkTEvOBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Mets: Monday, May 20 vs. Washington Jeff McNeil – 2B Amed Rosario – SS J.D. Davis – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Wilson Ramos – C Todd Frazier – 3B Carlos Gómez – RF Juan Lagares – CF Wilmer Font – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
