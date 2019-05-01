New York Mets
Wilmer Font to Start Tonight Against Nationals
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online
-Update-According to multiple reports, Wilmer Font will now be starting for the Mets tonight against the Nationals. Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports notes that as of this weekend the Mets planned on
BREAKING: Seth Lugo has been placed on the 10-day IL with shoulder tendinitis, per @SteveGelbs. Hector Santiago has been called up from the @SyracuseMets.
Mets: Lugo to IL with shoulder tendinitis, McNeil starts at 2B and new #33! https://t.co/8KTZ72MZyj
Right shoulder tendinitis for Seth Lugo, who goes on the IL. Felt it yesterday. He'll be shut down for a few days then reevaluated.
There it is; Tim Tebow has smacked his first Syracuse homer.
It's only May 20 andWe've selected the contract of LHP Hector Santiago and placed Seth Lugo on the 10-Day IL with right shoulder tendinitis.
Monday, May 20 vs. Washington Jeff McNeil – 2B Amed Rosario – SS J.D. Davis – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Wilson Ramos – C Todd Frazier – 3B Carlos Gómez – RF Juan Lagares – CF Wilmer Font – RHP
