New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen to address media at 3:45 p.m. today | Newsday
by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com May 20, 2019 2:56 PM — Newsday 1m
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will address the media at 3:45 p.m. Monday ahead of the team's series opener against the Nationals at Citi Field. There has been speculation that manager Mickey
Tweets
-
BREAKING: Seth Lugo has been placed on the 10-day IL with shoulder tendinitis, per @SteveGelbs. Hector Santiago has been called up from the @SyracuseMets. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets: Lugo to IL with shoulder tendinitis, McNeil starts at 2B and new #33! https://t.co/8KTZ72MZyjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Right shoulder tendinitis for Seth Lugo, who goes on the IL. Felt it yesterday. He'll be shut down for a few days then reevaluated.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There it is; Tim Tebow has smacked his first Syracuse homer. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s only May 20 andWe’ve selected the contract of LHP Hector Santiago and placed Seth Lugo on the 10-Day IL with right shoulder tendinitis. #Mets https://t.co/xanHIkTEvOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Monday, May 20 vs. Washington Jeff McNeil – 2B Amed Rosario – SS J.D. Davis – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Wilson Ramos – C Todd Frazier – 3B Carlos Gómez – RF Juan Lagares – CF Wilmer Font – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets