Mickey Watch: Wags says Mickey Callaway is Mets manager going forward

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I am sticking to my guns that Mickey will be fired after Sunday’s game.  I am not downgrading the Mickey Watch to a Mickey Watch Watch. “Mickey’s our manager now, Mickey’s our manager going forward” Brodie Van Wagenen says the Mets had meeting today...

