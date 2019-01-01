New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes breaks ankle in 'violent fall' at his ranch
by: Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
Rehabbing Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes broke his right ankle in a fall on his ranch, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced Monday.
Tweets
-
Mets publicly aren’t putting a timeline on Cespedes, saying the swelling is too great to know. But, if it isn’t obvious, this year is out for him. Next year and beyond are the questions.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Michael Conforto has been symptom-free for the last 3 days after being diagnosed with a concussion on Friday https://t.co/UMTWneaAm9TV / Radio Network
-
Bitter, acrid humor aside, this sucks for Cespedes, who has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets in the past decade. Who knows what this means for his future, not to mention his present which I can only imagine is agonizing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great to see all the folks at @trboxing today at Citi Field with Tyson Fury in the house.TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets fans will always have the receipts.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
LIVE NOW: #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen joins @MikeFrancesa. Listen online: https://t.co/XaAONhavA5TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets