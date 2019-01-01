New York Mets

The Score
43726374_thumbnail

Mets' Cespedes suffers right ankle fractures after falling on his ranch

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 5m

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen revealed Monday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has suffered ankle fractures after an accident on his ranch, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.Cespedes is in New York getting...

Tweets