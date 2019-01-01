New York Mets

Callaway stays; Cespedes breaks ankle on ranch

by: Jesse Rogers ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

On a hectic day at Citi Field, the slumping Mets have announced they are sticking with embattled manager Mickey Callaway "for the foreseeable future'' -- and sidelined slugger Yoenis Cespedes broke his right ankle in an accident on his ranch.

