The Comeback
Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple right ankle fractures from a “violent fall” on his ranch, the latest blow for the Mets

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 25s

Yoenis Cespedes hasn't played for the Mets since last July, but was seemingly near the end of his rehab. Then he fell on his ranch and fractured his ankle.

