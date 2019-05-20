New York Mets

NBC Sports
43728739_thumbnail

Triple-A Game features 33 runs, cycle, four-homer game from Yasmany Tomás

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports 19s

The Triple-A affiliates of the Diamondbacks and Mariners played a wild one on Monday. Yasmany Tomás hit four homers and Matt Szczur hit for the cycle as the Reno Aces beat the Tacoma Rainiers 25-8.…

Tweets