New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' stunner: Yoenis Cespedes fractures ankle in accident at his Florida ranch
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 11m
In a stunner — even for the New York Mets — GM Brodie Van Wagenen revealed Monday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes sustained multiple fractures in his right ankle during a non-baseball related accident on his Florida ranch.
Tweets
-
RT @CBSSportsNet: "The New York Mets are an absolute disaster...just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, today happened. Mickey Callaway should be fired. He has no idea how to manage his way out of a paper bag...The New York Mets are still the worst." -@AdamSchein #LGM #Mets #T2S https://t.co/2aaFKmjRy4TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Mediagoon: UH OH Security has been breached! Security has been breached!! @Mets @Citifield.You guys need to cancel the game now… https://t.co/yINJLvAgqrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NikoGoutakolis: What is going on over here at this Marshall’s area? Looks a little.... weird. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Overlooked in the chaos is that JD Davis is the LFer for the All In Mets who want you to come and get them and aren’t going to hope on ifsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Video: Brodie Van Wagenen Gives Mickey Callaway Vote of Confidence https://t.co/s1CY9MuF38Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RealRyanFisher: @MetsTeamStore @Mets @CitiField these seem like a security concern, especially if placed in a tote bag or even a backpack. @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets