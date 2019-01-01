New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets GM: Callaway will be manager for 'foreseeable future'
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 7m
Mickey Callaway's job as the manager of the New York Mets appears to be safe, at least for now.Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen disclosed on Monday that Callaway has the support of the team's ownership group and front office and will be the...
Tweets
-
ToddFather has moved past the Mendoza Line with his second hit of the night. He's now at .210.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@FlavaFraz21 is on ?. His RBI single makes it 3-0 #Mets!Official Team Account
-
Frazier drives home Rosario and it's 3-0 MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier has two hits and an RBI, 3-0 MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: This might be the least weird thing coming from Citi Field today: https://t.co/t8fkwmtDQt via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario is playing in his 43rd game this season and has drawn 11 walks. It should be noted that last season through 75 games he had drawn just eight walks.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets