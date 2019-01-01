New York Mets

Mets GM: Callaway will be manager for 'foreseeable future'

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 7m

Mickey Callaway's job as the manager of the New York Mets appears to be safe, at least for now.Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen disclosed on Monday that Callaway has the support of the team's ownership group and front office and will be the...

