New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets had an absolute mess of a Monday and Twitter was there for it
by: Andy Nesbitt — USA Today: For The Win 3m
The Mets had one heck of a Monday.
Tweets
-
ToddFather has moved past the Mendoza Line with his second hit of the night. He's now at .210.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@FlavaFraz21 is on ?. His RBI single makes it 3-0 #Mets!Official Team Account
-
Frazier drives home Rosario and it's 3-0 MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier has two hits and an RBI, 3-0 MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: This might be the least weird thing coming from Citi Field today: https://t.co/t8fkwmtDQt via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario is playing in his 43rd game this season and has drawn 11 walks. It should be noted that last season through 75 games he had drawn just eight walks.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets