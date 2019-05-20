New York Mets

Callaway Stays; Céspedes Takes Fall, Breaks Ankle On Ranch

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN

On a hectic afternoon at Citi Field, the slumping New York Mets announced Monday they are sticking with their embattled manager "for the foreseeable future" — and Céspedes broke his right ankle in an accident on his ranch.

