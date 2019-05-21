New York Mets

Seth Lugo hits injured list with right shoulder tendinitis, Hector Santiago joins Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 9m

Seth Lugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis prior to the Mets’ series opener against the Nationals at Citi Field.

