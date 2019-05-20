New York Mets

Minor League Mondays: Ronny Mauricio is off to a fast start in Columbia

by: Mike Phillips

Of all the affiliates in the New York Mets’ farm system, the Columbia Fireflies might be the most intriguing. The Low-A team, which plays in the South Atlantic League, is loaded with a ton of…

