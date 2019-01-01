New York Mets
NY Mets snap five-game skid with over Nationals
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 21m
The Mets ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Monday.
Pete Alonso: "I love playing for Mickey and the other guys in the clubhouse do too."Beat Writer / Columnist
Amed Rosario: "Things haven't been going our way, but we broke a really bad slump and I think things are going to get better now."Beat Writer / Columnist
Let's hear it. Who is your Amazin' Met of the game? ???Official Team Account
This is the least compelling feud imaginable.Adam Eaton, by contrast, with some strong words against Todd Frazier. "He didn't really want to walk toward me," Eaton said. "But as soon as someone held him back, all of the sudden he was really impatient trying to get toward me. Just being Todd Frazier. What's new?"Beat Writer / Columnist
.@Pete_Alonso20 says this team has a lot of fight in them. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @sn_mlb: "I try to stay patient with the childishness." The Adam Eaton-Todd Frazier beef is still hot. https://t.co/GqOc5bZUGeNewspaper / Magazine
