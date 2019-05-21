New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets finally find something to celebrate - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 26m
Pete Alonso launched a no-doubter to left field and helped lead the Mets to their first win since last Tuesday in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso: "I love playing for Mickey and the other guys in the clubhouse do too."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amed Rosario: "Things haven't been going our way, but we broke a really bad slump and I think things are going to get better now."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Let's hear it. Who is your Amazin' Met of the game? ???Official Team Account
-
This is the least compelling feud imaginable.Adam Eaton, by contrast, with some strong words against Todd Frazier. "He didn't really want to walk toward me," Eaton said. "But as soon as someone held him back, all of the sudden he was really impatient trying to get toward me. Just being Todd Frazier. What's new?"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Pete_Alonso20 says this team has a lot of fight in them. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
RT @sn_mlb: "I try to stay patient with the childishness." The Adam Eaton-Todd Frazier beef is still hot. https://t.co/GqOc5bZUGeNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets