Mets snap 5-game skid with 5-3 win over Nationals
by: @usatoday — USA Today
Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as the New York Mets, after learning embattled manager Mickey Callaway is staying around, broke out of their offensive funk a bit to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3
Pete Alonso: "I love playing for Mickey and the other guys in the clubhouse do too."
Amed Rosario: "Things haven't been going our way, but we broke a really bad slump and I think things are going to get better now."
Who is your Amazin' Met of the game?
Adam Eaton, by contrast, with some strong words against Todd Frazier. "He didn't really want to walk toward me," Eaton said. "But as soon as someone held him back, all of the sudden he was really impatient trying to get toward me. Just being Todd Frazier. What's new?"
.@Pete_Alonso20 says this team has a lot of fight in them.
RT @sn_mlb: "I try to stay patient with the childishness." The Adam Eaton-Todd Frazier beef is still hot. https://t.co/GqOc5bZUGeNewspaper / Magazine
