New York Mets

USA Today
Mets snap 5-game skid with 5-3 win over Nationals

USA Today

Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as the New York Mets, after learning embattled manager Mickey Callaway is staying around, broke out of their offensive funk a bit to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3

