Gut Reaction: Mets 5, Nationals 3 (5/20/19)
by: Brendan Vachris — Mets 360 55s
Dominic Smith provided an insurance RBI in the 8th, and Edwin Diaz and the Mets held on to beat the Nationals to end their losing streak at five. Running into some trouble in the ninth, Diaz held o…
Amed Rosario: "Things haven't been going our way, but we broke a really bad slump and I think things are going to get better now."Beat Writer / Columnist
Let's hear it. Who is your Amazin' Met of the game? ???Official Team Account
This is the least compelling feud imaginable.Adam Eaton, by contrast, with some strong words against Todd Frazier. "He didn't really want to walk toward me," Eaton said. "But as soon as someone held him back, all of the sudden he was really impatient trying to get toward me. Just being Todd Frazier. What's new?"Beat Writer / Columnist
.@Pete_Alonso20 says this team has a lot of fight in them. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
RT @sn_mlb: "I try to stay patient with the childishness." The Adam Eaton-Todd Frazier beef is still hot. https://t.co/GqOc5bZUGeNewspaper / Magazine
RT @SlangsOnSports: The most homers by a Mets rookie in a season is 26 by Darryl Strawberry in 1983. Nobody else has even had 20 as a rookie for them. Pete Alonso has 15 on May 20.Beat Writer / Columnist
