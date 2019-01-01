New York Mets

Mets 360
42509488_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Mets 5, Nationals 3 (5/20/19)

by: Brendan Vachris Mets 360 55s

Dominic Smith provided an insurance RBI in the 8th, and Edwin Diaz and the Mets held on to beat the Nationals to end their losing streak at five. Running into some trouble in the ninth, Diaz held o…

Tweets