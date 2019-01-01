New York Mets

Adam Eaton calls Todd Frazier ‘childish’ for chirping at him

Adam Eaton called out Todd Frazier for being "childish" during Monday's game between their teams. Eaton and Frazier had to be separated between innings during the New York Mets' 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Frazier apparently had been...

