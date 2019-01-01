New York Mets

The Score
43734684_thumbnail

Nationals' Eaton calls Mets' Frazier 'very childish' after on-field spat

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 3m

The New York Mets are a frustrated team, and it's starting to show on the diamond.Between innings of Monday's game against the Washington Nationals, Todd Frazier and Adam Eaton needed to be restrained during a brief on-field spat apparently sparked...

Tweets