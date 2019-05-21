New York Mets
New York Mets: Tim Tebow having a rough time in AAA
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 56s
The Tim Tebow train is grinding to a halt in AAA this season for the New York Mets. Earlier this offseason, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagene...
On Baseball: Mets’ Brodie Van Wagenen Isn’t Ready to Give Up on His Roster, or His Manager https://t.co/thH1ZgE4RjBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets picked up a badly needed win in their series opener against the Nationals last night. https://t.co/Rwxo6TDe7MBlogger / Podcaster
Here are Anthony Kay's 7 strikeouts from his 7 no-hit innings last night for Binghamton. He's waking up to a 1.07 ERA through 9 starts. I can't imagine a promotion to Triple-A is far-off. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
This year's Mets misery just really isn't that miserable https://t.co/K01sN9FVTdTV / Radio Personality
Nice night for Carlos and Jeremy for us, and Jeremy hit a shot that at first looked like it was gone out but just dead air in RF last night and F9. No one else did much else as we scored 2 runs in 14 innings. #LGM #MetsMets Minors notable hitters 5/20 AA Binghamton Michael Paez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI Andres Gimenez 2-5, RBI Braxton Lee 2-5 A+ St. Lucie Carlos Cortes 3-6, 2B Jeremy Vasquez 3-5, 2B, 3B A Columbia Chase Chambers 4-4, 2 RBI, 2B Juan Uriarte 2-4, RBI, 2BBlogger / Podcaster
Can’t be too far from the big leaguesFinal line for Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter Anthony Kay tonight: 7 IP, 0 Hits, 0 R, BB, 7 K, 88 pitches/58 strikes He faced the minimum and lowered his season ERA to 1.07.Beat Writer / Columnist
