Mets Police Morning Laziness: A Song of Suffice and Not Fired
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
SLACKISH REACTION: Cancel your comedy tour and order your FONTASTIC t-shirts because the Mets are back! The new narrative is that the Mets backed up Mickey Callaway! And Lyin’ Todd Frazier is heating up! While its as total chaos at 4pm, by 10:30
On Baseball: Mets’ Brodie Van Wagenen Isn’t Ready to Give Up on His Roster, or His Manager https://t.co/thH1ZgE4RjBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets picked up a badly needed win in their series opener against the Nationals last night. https://t.co/Rwxo6TDe7MBlogger / Podcaster
Here are Anthony Kay's 7 strikeouts from his 7 no-hit innings last night for Binghamton. He's waking up to a 1.07 ERA through 9 starts. I can't imagine a promotion to Triple-A is far-off. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
This year's Mets misery just really isn't that miserable https://t.co/K01sN9FVTdTV / Radio Personality
Nice night for Carlos and Jeremy for us, and Jeremy hit a shot that at first looked like it was gone out but just dead air in RF last night and F9. No one else did much else as we scored 2 runs in 14 innings. #LGM #MetsMets Minors notable hitters 5/20 AA Binghamton Michael Paez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI Andres Gimenez 2-5, RBI Braxton Lee 2-5 A+ St. Lucie Carlos Cortes 3-6, 2B Jeremy Vasquez 3-5, 2B, 3B A Columbia Chase Chambers 4-4, 2 RBI, 2B Juan Uriarte 2-4, RBI, 2BBlogger / Podcaster
Can’t be too far from the big leaguesFinal line for Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter Anthony Kay tonight: 7 IP, 0 Hits, 0 R, BB, 7 K, 88 pitches/58 strikes He faced the minimum and lowered his season ERA to 1.07.Beat Writer / Columnist
