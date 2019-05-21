New York Mets

The Mets Police
43737439_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: A Song of Suffice and Not Fired

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Cancel your comedy tour and order your FONTASTIC t-shirts because the Mets are back!  The new narrative is that the Mets backed up Mickey Callaway!   And Lyin’ Todd Frazier is heating up!   While its as total chaos at 4pm, by 10:30

Tweets