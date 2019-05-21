New York Mets

Metstradamus
43738846_thumbnail

Could Yoenis Cespedes' latest injury let New York Mets out of his contract?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

The New York Mets got more bad news yesterday when Yoenis Cespedes suffered several fractures in his right ankle. The injury reportedly occurred when Cespedes suffered a “violent” fall …

Tweets