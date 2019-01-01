New York Mets

Mets Minors
41476209_thumbnail

“On The Radar,” Anthony Kay Tosses 7 No-Hit Innings

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 2m

Tuesday afternoon, Mickey Callaway said that Anthony Kay, one of the Mets' top pitching prospects, is "on the radar" for a prospective major league call-up.By Tuesday night, Kay had pushed the

Tweets