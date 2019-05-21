New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for May 21, 2019
by: Jonathan Maseng — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
If I told any Met fan 6 months ago that Cespedes would break one of his ankles in a non baseball related accident on his ranch. Would that really have been a stretch of your imagination??? I don't know why anyone is surprised. #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good stuff from Tim on the #Mets’ definition of “normal”…$The Mets cannot grow inured to their eccentricity. If they continue to insist days like Monday are normal, they won’t be properly compelled to change: https://t.co/eufp4ufsO8 https://t.co/2SYzBJlmi5TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @sternshow: In 2009, @robertAbooey stepped onto the mound at #CitiField to throw out the first pitch at a @Mets game and what happened next changed the legacy of the name #BabaBooey forever. Tune into #Howard100 as @HowardStern remembers the infamous blunder 10 years later. https://t.co/niL2taX6SfSuper Fan
-
Watched this grand slam on TV and thought the Metrodome must have been the loudest and most fun place on earth. Also: this was the last day game in World Series history. (To answer your question: MLB thinks it's a laughable idea to ever have another.)Minnesota Twins legend Kent Hrbek hits a grand slam in Game 6 of the 1987 World Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals ~ Happy 59th Birthday Herbie! #MLB #History #MNTwins https://t.co/zKk1j7vKREBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Conforto Has Been Symptom Free for Three Days https://t.co/tMOwko5blp #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMKSESPN: RIGHT NOW: @nyjets legend Joe Namath joins @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio! Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM or https://t.co/TQjEqqUd1g. https://t.co/Iu2g1Uk0yxTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets