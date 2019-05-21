New York Mets

The Mets Police
35079390_thumbnail

Mickey Watch: ESPN says Mets might fire Mickey Callaway in June

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

ESPN has one of those articles that stop just short of #WWMDS (When Will Manfred Do Something) but it includes this nugget… Multiple sources familiar with the team’s thinking believe it will take an extreme turnaround to save Callaway’s job,...

Tweets