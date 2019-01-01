New York Mets | Recap: NYM 5, WSH 3 | Newsday

Watched this grand slam on TV and thought the Metrodome must have been the loudest and most fun place on earth. Also: this was the last day game in World Series history. (To answer your question: MLB thinks it's a laughable idea to ever have another.)

Baseball by BSmile #History #MNTwins https://t.co/zKk1j7vKRE Minnesota Twins legend Kent Hrbek hits a grand slam in Game 6 of the 1987 World Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals ~ Happy 59th Birthday Herbie! #MLB