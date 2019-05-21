New York Mets

CBS Sports
43742889_thumbnail

Nationals' Adam Eaton calls Mets' Todd Frazier 'very childish' as long-running feud intensifies - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella May 21, 2019 at 11:16 am ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 2m

The veterans' beef dates back to when they were teammates

Tweets