New York Mets

Mets Merized
43743684_thumbnail

Alonso Sets Another Mets Rookie Record

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 1m

With his 15th home run Monday night, Pete Alonso set yet another Mets rookie record. He needed just 46 games to record the 15th homer of his career, reaching that tally 25 games faster than any ot

Tweets