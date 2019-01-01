The Mets: Here we go again

When Steinbrenner meddled, the media and the fans gave him hell for it. When he backed away, the Yankees became dominant. Jeff Wilpon has meddled for a decade plus -- where is the outrage today? Look at the abject failure the Mets have become.

advocatus diaboli ? OmarMinayaFan The 2 differences - the Yankees ownership never installed themselves as the de facto “general mangler” and the Yankees owners didn’t allow themselves to get swindled by a ponzi scheme.