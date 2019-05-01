New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Miss Cespedes
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
Last year, Yoenis Cespedes was activated after spending over two months on the Disabled List seemingly for the sole purpose of serving as a DH in a post All-Star Game series against the Yankees. A …
Tweets
-
RT @GothamSN: NEW: "Next Stop: Willets Point" "Yo Gotta Be Kidding Me" #LGM https://t.co/F3Nbz8BN7qBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I love you...r jersey." "I know." Bid on our Star Wars Jersey FRIDAY, May 24th in-house or on the LiveSource app!Minors
-
“Ask all 23 of those guys (on the 2016 White Sox) and they know what happened,” Todd Frazier said of Adam Eaton today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF McNeil LF Canó 2B Alonso 1B Frazier 3B Ramos C Rosario SS Gomez RF Wheeler SP (3-3, 4.85 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KenDavidoff: Could the rest of Yoenis Cespedes' contract be voided in the wake of his shocking right ankle injury? A look at at voidable behavior in another #Mets contract. https://t.co/WHaaKCqh4eBlogger / Podcaster
-
The top-5 in curveball vertical drop added over the player’s comparison average per Baseball Savant: 1. Trevor Bauer: 8.9 inches 2. Sean Newcomb: 8.3 3. Tyler Chatwood: 8.2 4. SETH LUGO: 7.7 5. Joe Biagini: 7.7 In ‘18, Lugo’s curve dropped 59.1 inches. This year it’s 62.1.#MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets